The COVID-19 crisis has amplified the many inadequacies and inequities in education systems. As the future continues to surprise us, the importance of resilience, adaptability and fairness in education will only grow. Equitable schooling means more than treating students equally and uniformly. To be truly fair and impactful, education should work to adapt to students’ differences.
Learning from the Past, Looking to the Future
Excellence and Equity for all
Report
International Summit on the Teaching Profession
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
26 April 2024
-
Report26 April 2023
-
12 May 2022
-
14 March 2019
-
15 March 2018
-
24 March 2017
-
22 February 2016
-
12 March 2015
Related publications
-
27 June 2024
-
18 June 2024
-
Policy paper18 June 2024
-
Policy paper27 May 2024
-
15 May 2024
-
26 April 2024
-
26 April 2024
-
Policy paper26 April 2024