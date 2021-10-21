Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Learning from the Past, Looking to the Future

Excellence and Equity for all
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/f43c1728-en
Authors
Andreas Schleicher
Tags
International Summit on the Teaching Profession
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Schleicher, A. (2021), Learning from the Past, Looking to the Future: Excellence and Equity for all , International Summit on the Teaching Profession, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/f43c1728-en.
Go to top