Successful education systems are those that promote leadership at all levels, thereby encouraging teachers and principals, regardless of the formal positions they occupy, to lead innovation in the classroom, the school and the system as a whole. This report summarises evidence from the OECD Teaching and Learning International Survey and the OECD Programme for International Student Assessment that underpins the three themes of the 2015 International Summit on the Teaching Profession: school leadership, teachers’ self-efficacy and innovation in education. It also offers examples from around the world of how some schools are introducing innovative ways of teaching and learning to better equip students with the skills they need to participate fully in 21st-century global economies.
Schools for 21st-Century Learners
Strong Leaders, Confident Teachers, Innovative Approaches
Report
International Summit on the Teaching Profession
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
26 April 2024
-
Report26 April 2023
-
12 May 2022
-
21 October 2021
-
14 March 2019
-
15 March 2018
-
24 March 2017
-
22 February 2016
Related publications
-
27 June 2024
-
18 June 2024
-
Policy paper18 June 2024
-
Policy paper27 May 2024
-
15 May 2024
-
26 April 2024
-
26 April 2024
-
Policy paper26 April 2024