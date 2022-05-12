Skip to main content
Building on COVID-19's Innovation Momentum for Digital, Inclusive Education

Report

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/24202496-en
Authors
Andreas Schleicher
Tags
International Summit on the Teaching Profession
Cite this content as:

Schleicher, A. (2022), Building on COVID-19's Innovation Momentum for Digital, Inclusive Education, International Summit on the Teaching Profession, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/24202496-en.
