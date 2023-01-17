International trade and in particular global value chains have provided many economies with new opportunities to participate in international trade and access new technologies. The COVID-19 pandemic has brought to the fore specific vulnerabilities in some supply chains and ignited a discussion about future lessons to be learned from these events. This paper reviews patterns of integration into trade and global value chains among Latin American economies, traces some recent developments, including during the pandemic, and provides a look at future trade risks and opportunities for Latin American economies through model simulations.
Post-COVID-19 trade scenarios and priorities for Latin America
Policy paper
OECD Trade Policy Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Policy paper26 June 2024
-
24 June 2024
-
Policy paper3 May 2024
-
Policy paper17 April 2024
-
Policy paper11 December 2023
-
10 November 2023
-
Policy paper6 November 2023
-
27 October 2023
Related publications
-
2 July 2024
-
Working paper28 June 2024
-
Policy paper26 June 2024
-
Policy paper24 April 2024
-
Policy paper17 April 2024
-
4 April 2024
-
Working paper19 March 2024
-
15 March 2024