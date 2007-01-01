Annuities are specifically designed to cover the risk that an individual outlives their own resources by transferring such risk to an insurance undertaking. Despite an increasing need for annuity products (due to increasing longevity, decreasing state pensions, a rise in Defined Contribution pension plans etc.), these markets remains under-developed in many OECD countries. This paper attempts to address why this is the case and what policy options exist for encouraging annuity markets to develop.
Policy Issues for Developing Annuities Markets
Working paper
OECD Working Papers on Insurance and Private Pensions
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
1 March 2010
-
Working paper1 February 2010
-
Working paper1 February 2010
-
Working paper1 July 2009
-
1 April 2009
-
Working paper1 March 2009
-
1 March 2009
-
Working paper1 January 2009
Related publications
-
6 June 2024
-
Policy paper13 March 2024
-
20 December 2023
-
15 December 2023
-
Report13 December 2023
-
Policy paper13 December 2023
-
11 December 2023
-
28 March 2023