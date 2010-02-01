Drawing on the experience of the pensions and other financial sectors, this paper examines what sort of risk-management framework pension funds should have in place. Such frameworks are broken down into four main categories: management oversight and culture; strategy and risk assessment; control systems; and information and reporting. Ways in which supervisory authorities can check that such systems are operating are also considered, with a check list provided to assist pension supervisory authorities with their oversight of this important area.
Pension Funds' Risk-Management Framework
Regulation and Supervisory Oversight
Working paper
OECD Working Papers on Insurance and Private Pensions
Abstract
