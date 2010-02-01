Skip to main content
Pension Funds' Risk-Management Framework

Regulation and Supervisory Oversight
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/5kmlcz7qq3zx-en
Fiona Stewart
OECD Working Papers on Insurance and Private Pensions
Stewart, F. (2010), “Pension Funds' Risk-Management Framework: Regulation and Supervisory Oversight”, OECD Working Papers on Insurance and Private Pensions, No. 40, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kmlcz7qq3zx-en.
