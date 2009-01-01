Skip to main content
Licensing Regulation and the Supervisory Structure of Private Pensions

International Experience and Implications for China
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/227280580833
Yu-Wei Hu, Fiona Stewart
OECD Working Papers on Insurance and Private Pensions
Hu, Y. and F. Stewart (2009), “Licensing Regulation and the Supervisory Structure of Private Pensions: International Experience and Implications for China”, OECD Working Papers on Insurance and Private Pensions, No. 33, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/227280580833.
