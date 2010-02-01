Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Policy Action in Private Occupational Pensions in Japan since the Economic Crisis of the 1990s

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5kmjrz8vbq9v-en
Authors
Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare, Japan, Junichi Sakamoto
Tags
OECD Working Papers on Insurance and Private Pensions
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare, Japan, . and J. Sakamoto (2010), “Policy Action in Private Occupational Pensions in Japan since the Economic Crisis of the 1990s”, OECD Working Papers on Insurance and Private Pensions, No. 41, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kmjrz8vbq9v-en.
Go to top