This paper discusses responses to current financial and economic crisis by regulators, supervisors and policy makers in the area of private pensions. These responses are examined in the light of international guidelines, best practices and recommendations to improve the design of private pensions.
Private Pensions and Policy Responses to the Financial and Economic Crisis
Working paper
OECD Working Papers on Insurance and Private Pensions
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
1 March 2010
-
Working paper1 February 2010
-
Working paper1 February 2010
-
Working paper1 July 2009
-
Working paper1 March 2009
-
1 March 2009
-
Working paper1 January 2009
-
1 January 2009
Related publications
-
27 June 2024
-
12 June 2024
-
6 June 2024
-
28 May 2024
-
Policy paper10 May 2024
-
2 May 2024
-
Policy paper26 April 2024
-
Working paper25 April 2024