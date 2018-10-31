Policy Directions for Establishing a Metropolitan Transport Authority for Korea's Capital Region

This report identifies the characteristics of the metropolitan transport authorities (MTAs) in the Barcelona, London and Paris areas that make them effective, and makes recommendations for the establishment of a new MTA in Korea’s capital region. It reviews governance arrangements and responsibilities for strategic planning, investment, data management, public transport services and the management of multi-modal transfer centres. Successfully managing mobility services in metropolitan areas is central to improving accessibility and to the well-being of their populations. The challenges faced include coordinating multiple government and non-government stakeholders, finding an institutional structure that meets the needs of both the urban-core and the larger commuting area, and striking a good balance between the powers of central government and local authorities. These challenges are particularly present in countries in the process of decentralisation. Successful MTAs give local authorities a prominent role in decision-making while maintaining a coherent larger scale vision in planning, policy-making and investment. Strong financial and technical capacity have proved critical.