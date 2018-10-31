Skip to main content
Policy Directions for Establishing a Metropolitan Transport Authority for Korea's Capital Region

Policy paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/8b87cefc-en
Authors
International Transport Forum
Tags
International Transport Forum Policy Papers
Cite this content as:

ITF (2018), “Policy Directions for Establishing a Metropolitan Transport Authority for Korea's Capital Region”, International Transport Forum Policy Papers, No. 61, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/8b87cefc-en.
