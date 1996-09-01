. Political commitment is the key ingredient needed for economic take-off and long-term growth. Poor countries will be unable to escape the vicious circle of poverty unless they and the international community join forces. . Inappropriate financial policies can lead to a decline in and poor allocation of savings, subsequently holding back growth. . Trade liberalisation not only strengthens growth, but also enhances the effectiveness of other economic policies. . Basic education is a prerequisite for economic take-off, just as the subsequent training of skilled labour is one of the keys to long-term growth. . Policies aimed at fostering long-term growth must be complementary; mistakes in one area can totally undermine efforts made elsewhere.
Policies for Economic Take-Off
Policy paper
OECD Development Centre Policy Briefs
Abstract
