As noted in the OECD's PISA 2000 Technical Report (OECD, 2002), the Austrian sample for the PISA 2000 assessment did not adequately cover students enrolled in combined school and work-based vocational programmes as required by the OECD's technical standards for PISA. The purpose of this working paper is to quantify the comparability problems resulting from the inadequate coverage of the PISA target population in the Austrian PISA 2000 assessment and to establish adjustments that could be used to correct for this and thus to allow reliable comparisons between the 2000 and 2003 data. Using the supplementary data for the number of students in the PISA strata provided by the Austrian Ministry Education, this report presents adjusted student weights for analysing the PISA 2000 Austrian data.