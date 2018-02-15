Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Physical health and well-being in children and youth

Review of the literature
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/102456c7-en
Authors
Ruth Aston
Tags
OECD Education Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Aston, R. (2018), “Physical health and well-being in children and youth: Review of the literature”, OECD Education Working Papers, No. 170, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/102456c7-en.
Go to top