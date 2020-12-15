Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Perspectives on the value of data and data flows

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/a2216bc1-en
Authors
Daniel Ker, Emanuele Mazzini
Tags
OECD Digital Economy Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Ker, D. and E. Mazzini (2020), “Perspectives on the value of data and data flows”, OECD Digital Economy Papers, No. 299, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/a2216bc1-en.
Go to top