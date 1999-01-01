• There are benefits from Latin American pension reform, but they have been overestimated. • The approaches taken in second-generation reforms and their still early results hold lessons for OECD and non-OECD countries alike. • A partial shift to funding is feasible and can be financed in different ways; partial funding of pensions can lead to greater risk diversification. • High administrative costs and uniformity of investment portfolios make the new systems inefficient; pension regulation has to be designed and implemented to lessen these negative effects.
Pension Reform
Lessons from Latin America
Policy paper
OECD Development Centre Policy Briefs
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Policy paper27 October 2010
-
11 September 2008
-
8 September 2008
-
1 August 2008
-
Policy paper23 July 2008
-
11 March 2008
-
Policy paper1 December 2007
-
Policy paper1 February 2007
Related publications
-
3 July 2024
-
Working paper28 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
Working paper20 June 2024
-
Working paper13 June 2024
-
Working paper13 June 2024
-
Working paper6 June 2024
-
Policy paper31 May 2024