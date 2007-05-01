Skip to main content
Pension Fund Regulation and Risk Management

Results from an ALM Optimisation Exercise
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/171755452623
Sandra Blome, Kai Fachinger, Dorothee Franzen, Gerhard Scheuenstuhl, Juan Yermo
OECD Working Papers on Insurance and Private Pensions
Cite this content as:

Blome, S. et al. (2007), “Pension Fund Regulation and Risk Management: Results from an ALM Optimisation Exercise”, OECD Working Papers on Insurance and Private Pensions, No. 8, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/171755452623.
