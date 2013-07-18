Pension Fund Investment in Infrastructure

Australian and Canadian pension funds have been pioneers in infrastructure investing since the early 1990s. They also have the highest asset allocation to infrastructure around the globe today. This paper compares and contrasts the experience of institutional investors in the two countries looking at factors such as infrastructure policies, the pension system, investment strategies and governance of pension funds. The ‘Canadian model’ and the ‘(new) Australian model’ of infrastructure pose a challenge to the ‘private equity model’, dominant in Europe and the USA. Important lessons can be learnt by both policy makers and investors.