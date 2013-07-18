Skip to main content
Pension Fund Investment in Infrastructure

A Comparison Between Australia and Canada
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k43f5dv3mhf-en
Authors
Georg Inderst, Raffaele Della Croce
Tags
OECD Working Papers on Finance, Insurance and Private Pensions
Cite this content as:

Inderst, G. and R. Della Croce (2013), “Pension Fund Investment in Infrastructure: A Comparison Between Australia and Canada”, OECD Working Papers on Finance, Insurance and Private Pensions, No. 32, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k43f5dv3mhf-en.
