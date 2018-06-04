This report compares Australia's pecuniary sanctions regime for competition law infringements to that of a number of other major OECD jurisdictions, including larger ones, such as the EU and the US, as well as smaller jurisdictions with advanced competition law regimes, such as Germany, Japan, Korea and the UK. Together, these jurisdictions provide a valuable mix of characteristics that reflect the variety of competition law regimes across the world and illustrate the breadth of approaches in different legal systems.
Pecuniary Penalties for Competition Law Infringements in Australia
Report
Competition Law and Policy Reviews
Abstract
