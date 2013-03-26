Skip to main content
Passing the Buck? Central and Sub-national Governments in Times of Fiscal Stress

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/5k49df1kr95l-en
Rudiger Ahrend, Marta Curto-Grau, Camila Vammalle
OECD Regional Development Working Papers
Ahrend, R., M. Curto-Grau and C. Vammalle (2013), “Passing the Buck? Central and Sub-national Governments in Times of Fiscal Stress”, OECD Regional Development Working Papers, No. 2013/05, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k49df1kr95l-en.
