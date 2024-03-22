Participatory Development and Gender

This paper begins with an explanation of the need for a gender perspective in the participatory development field. Subsequently it examines some of the obstacles to achieving the goals, such as cultural beliefs and practices, including the social organisation of production. Ways of surmounting these obstacles include: a gender focus of efforts, advocacy, flexible funding and evidence that participation works. Various positions in the debate in regard to: the project paradigm, social actors versus communities as entities and women's organisations and participatory development issues are also presented. An effort is made to spell out the implications of gender differentiation with numerous examples from the literature and interviews ...