Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Participatory Development and Gender

Articulating Concepts and Cases
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/011121626005
Authors
Winifred Weekes-Vagliani
Tags
OECD Development Centre Working Papers

Cite this content as:

Weekes-Vagliani, W. (1994), “Participatory Development and Gender: Articulating Concepts and Cases”, OECD Development Centre Working Papers, No. 95, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/011121626005.
Go to top