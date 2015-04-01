Skip to main content
Participation of Developing Countries in Global Value Chains

Implications for Trade and Trade-Related Policies
Policy paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/5js33lfw0xxn-en
Przemyslaw Kowalski, Javier Lopez Gonzalez, Alexandros Ragoussis, Cristian Ugarte
OECD Trade Policy Papers
Kowalski, P. et al. (2015), “Participation of Developing Countries in Global Value Chains: Implications for Trade and Trade-Related Policies”, OECD Trade Policy Papers, No. 179, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5js33lfw0xxn-en.
