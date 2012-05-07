Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Parental Involvement in Selected PISA Countries and Economies

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k990rk0jsjj-en
Authors
Francesca Borgonovi, Guillermo Montt
Tags
OECD Education Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Borgonovi, F. and G. Montt (2012), “Parental Involvement in Selected PISA Countries and Economies”, OECD Education Working Papers, No. 73, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k990rk0jsjj-en.
Go to top