Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Overcoming evidence gaps on food systems

Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/44ba7574-en
Authors
Koen Deconinck, Céline Giner, Lee Ann Jackson, Lucinda Toyama
Tags
OECD Food, Agriculture and Fisheries Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Deconinck, K. et al. (2021), “Overcoming evidence gaps on food systems”, OECD Food, Agriculture and Fisheries Papers, No. 163, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/44ba7574-en.
Go to top