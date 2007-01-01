The main purpose of the paper is to provide orientations based on a comparative approach to policy makers on drafting legislation on the organisation and functioning of the state administration. It is therefore written in a practice oriented way, although it nevertheless attempts to draw some generalisation.
Organising the Central State Administration
Policies & Instruments
Working paper
SIGMA Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
20 June 2024
-
Working paper6 June 2024
-
29 April 2024
-
15 March 2024
-
Working paper25 May 2023
-
Working paper27 March 2023
-
13 December 2022
-
2 December 2022
Related publications
-
29 June 2024
-
20 June 2024
-
Working paper13 June 2024
-
Working paper13 June 2024
-
-
20 April 2024
-
Working paper9 April 2024
-
4 April 2024