Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Operationalising the Article 6.4 mechanism

Options and implications of CDM activity transition and new activity registration
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/08ce04ee-en
Authors
Luca Lo Re, Jane Ellis
Tags
OECD/IEA Climate Change Expert Group Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Lo Re, L. and J. Ellis (2021), “Operationalising the Article 6.4 mechanism: Options and implications of CDM activity transition and new activity registration”, OECD/IEA Climate Change Expert Group Papers, No. 2021/02, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/08ce04ee-en.
Go to top