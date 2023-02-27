The Open Government Scan of Canada provides an evidence-based assessment of the governance of Canada’s efforts to foster transparency, accountability and citizen participation against key provisions of the OECD Recommendation of the Council on Open Government. The Scan seeks to support Canada in its ambition to design the country’s first holistic and integrated Open Government Strategy. It includes recommendations for strengthening the governance of Canada's open government agenda in the short, medium and long term. OECD Open Government Scans are short, tailored policy reviews that focus on specific key priorities of the commissioning government.