Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

OECD Work on Innovation – A Stocktaking of Existing Work

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/227048273721
Authors
Sarah Box
Tags
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Box, S. (2009), “OECD Work on Innovation – A Stocktaking of Existing Work”, OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers, No. 2009/02, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/227048273721.
Go to top