The review points to the need to redesign regional policy. The ongoing reform of fiscal federalism, supposed to foster subnational autonomy and to reduce disparities more effectively, is an important step towards balanced regional development. The review emphasises the need to extend regional policy to the entire country, and to link it more strongly to spatial planning, in order to ensure that all regions benefit from the advantages of liberalisation and globalisation.
OECD Territorial Reviews: Switzerland 2002
Report
OECD Territorial Reviews
Abstract
