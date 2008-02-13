In the short span of just a few decades, Luxembourg has moved from a steel-based economy to one more broadly based on financial services. But being nestled between three other countries, each with their own infrastructure and development issues presents challenges. This review examines the economic trends and disparities within the region, including under-exploited assets. It makes recommendations regarding planning, the urban-rural balance, housing and land policy, transport, and R&D and education.
OECD Territorial Reviews: Luxembourg 2007
Report
OECD Territorial Reviews
Abstract
