The rapid growth of entrepreneurship and small firms has been one of the greatest successes in post-Communist transformation in Poland. SMEs have greatly contributed to employment, investment and value added in the Polish economy. However, key barriers to further growth remain in the business environment for SMEs and entrepreneurs. This book sets out the current SME and entrepreneurship climate, reviews SME and entrepreneurship issues and policies at national and local levels, and provides observations and recommendations for improving and supporting entrepreneurship and SMEs in Poland.
Poland: Key Issues and Policies
Report
OECD Studies on SMEs and Entrepreneurship
Abstract
