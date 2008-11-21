This publication, which is jointly produced by the OECD and Eurostat, includes statistics by detailed type of service on international trade in services for the 30 OECD countries*, the European Union and the euro area as well as analysis, definitions and methodological notes. The data are reported within the framework of the fifth edition of the IMF's Balance of Payments Manual and the Extended Balance of Payments Services Classification (EBOPS).
OECD Statistics on International Trade in Services 2008, Volume I, Detailed tables by service category
Report
OECD Statistics on International Trade in Services, Volume I, Detailed Tables by Service Category
Abstract
