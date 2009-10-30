OECD Statistics on International Trade in Services 2009, Volume I, Detailed tables by service category

This publication, which is jointly produced by the OECD and Eurostat, includes statistics by detailed type of service on international trade in services for the 30 OECD countries, the European Union and the euro area* as well as analysis, definitions and methodological notes. The data are reported within the framework of the fifth edition of the IMF's Balance of Payments Manual and the Extended Balance of Payments Services Classification (EBOPS), which is consistent with the balance of payments classification but is more detailed.

This book includes summary tables by country and by service category and zone totals for the European Union, Euro area, G7, NAFTA, OECD - Asia and Pacific, OECD - Europe and total OECD which are comparable. Tables for each individual OECD country and for the EU and the euro area showing data for detailed service categories are also provided. Series are shown in US dollars and cover the period 1999-2007.