OECD Statistics on International Trade in Services 2006, Volume I, Detailed tables by service category

This publication, jointly produced by the OECD and Eurostat, provides trade in services data broken down by service type for the 30 OECD countries as well as definitions and methodological notes. The data are reported within the framework of the fifth edition of the IMF's Balance of Payments Manual and the Extended Balance of Payments Services Classification (EBOPS), which is consistent with the balance of payments classification but is more detailed. The book includes summary tables by country and by service category as well as regional totals. Tables for each individual OECD country and for the EU and the euro area showing data for detailed service categories are also provided. Series are shown in US dollars and cover the period 1995-2004.