OECD Statistics on International Trade in Services 2004, Volume I, Detailed tables by service category

This joint OECD-Eurostat publication includes statistical data by detailed type of service on international trade in services for the 30 OECD countries as well as definitions and methodological notes. The data are reported within the framework of the fifth edition of the IMF's Balance of Payments Manual and the Extended Balance of Payments Services Classification (EBOPS).

This book includes summary tables by country and by service category and zone totals for the European Union (EU), euro area, G7, NAFTA, OECD-Asia and Pacific, OECD-Europe and total OECD which are comparable. Tables for each individual OECD country and for the EU and the euro area showing data for detailed service categories are also provided. Series are shown in US dollars and cover the period 1993-2002.