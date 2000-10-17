OECD Statistics on International Trade in Services 2000

This joint OECD-Eurostat publication includes statistical data on international trade in services for the 29 OECD countries as well as definitions and methodological notes. The data are based on the fifth edition of the IMF's Balance of Payments Manual and the OECD-Eurostat Classification of Trade in Services, which is consistent with the balance of payments classification but is more detailed.

This book includes summary tables by country and by service category and zone totals for the European Union (EU), G7, NAFTA, OECD-Asia and Pacific, OECD-Europe and OECD-Total which are comparable. Tables for each individual OECD country and for the EU and the euro zone showing data for detailed service categories are also provided. Series are shown in US dollars and cover the period 1989-1998, with key variables provided up to 1999 (where available) in the summary tables.