OECD Statistics on International Trade in Services 2001

This joint OECD-Eurostat publication includes statistical data on international trade in services for the 30 OECD countries* as well as definitions and methodological notes. The data are based on the fifth edition of the IMF's Balance of Payments Manual and the OECD-Eurostat Classification of Trade in Services, which is consistent with the balance of payments classification but is more detailed. This book includes summary tables by country and by service category and zone totals for the European Union (EU), G7, NAFTA, OECD - Asia and Pacific, OECD - Europe and total OECD which are comparable. Tables for each individual OECD country and for the EU and the euro zone showing data for detailed service categories are also provided. Series are shown in US dollars and cover the period 1990-1999, with key variables provided up to 2000 (where available) in the summary tables.