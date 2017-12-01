OECD Skills Strategy Diagnostic Report: Slovenia 2017

Skills will be fundamental to Slovenia’s success in achieving its ambitious vision for the future – a society in which people learn for and through life, are innovative, trust one another, enjoy a high quality of life and embrace their unique identity and culture. Slovenia’s success in achieving its vision will depend to a great extent on how well it develops, activates and uses people’s skills.

The OECD Skills Strategy Diagnostic Report: Slovenia identifies a number of overarching priority areas for action. These were identified by analysing common themes that emerged from stakeholder perspectives on the most important challenges facing Slovenia in this domain, and also through the OECD’s analysis of the nine challenges identified and examined in the report. The three priority areas for action identified are: 1) empowering active citizens with the right skills for the future; 2) building a culture of lifelong learning; and 3) working together to strengthen skills.