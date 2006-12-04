The OECD Science, Technology and Industry Outlook 2006 offers a comprehensive review of key trends in science, technology and innovation policy, and an examination of recent policy developments in OECD countries. In addition to examining main trends across the OECD, the report delves into specific topics that are high on the agenda of innovation policy makers, including the role of intellectual property rights and technology licensing markets in innovation performance, policies to enhance benefits of the globalisation of business R&D, human resources for science and technology, and the evaluation of innovation policy. While retaining its focus on developments in OECD countries, this edition of this biennial publication highlights key developments in a number of important non-member economies, including China, Russia and South Africa. A statistical annex provides up-to-date statistics on R&D funding, patents, researchers and other indicators of innovative performance. StatLinks provide internet access to Excel® spreadsheets of data underlying the tables presented.
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Outlook 2006
Report
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Outlook
Abstract
