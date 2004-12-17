The OECD Science, Technology and Industry Outlook 2004 provides a comprehensive review of important trends and developments in science and innovation in OECD countries. Touching on themes central to ongoing policy development, the book examines the role of public/private partnerships in stimulating innovation, efforts to promote innovation in the service sector, global challenges to the supply of human resources for science and technology, and the contributions of multinational enterprises to productivity growth and innovation. A statistical annex provides up-to-date figures on R&D funding, patents, researchers and other indicators of innovative performance.
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Outlook 2004
Report
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Outlook
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
12 November 2014
-
13 September 2012
-
14 December 2010
-
27 October 2008
-
4 December 2006
-
4 October 2002
Related publications
-
6 May 2024
-
Policy paper26 April 2024
-
24 April 2024
-
Policy paper4 December 2023
-
Policy paper30 November 2023
-
Policy paper24 November 2023
-
20 November 2023
-
30 October 2023