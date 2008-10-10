A comprehensive review of the Dutch tertiary education system, covering governance, resourcing, access and equity, research and innovation, connections with the labour market, quality assurance and enhancement and the international dimension. This review was conducted with a view to helping the Netherlands reach its economic and social goals and includes recommendations.
OECD Reviews of Tertiary Education: Netherlands 2008
Report
OECD Reviews of Tertiary Education
Abstract
