With tertiary education increasingly seen as a fundamental pillar for economic growth, these systems must now address the pressures of a globalising economy and labour market. This review, designed to help Spain understand how improving tertiary education can help it achieve its economic and social goals, presents an overview of Spain's tertiary education system, an account of trends and developments, an analysis of strengths and challenges, and recommendation for future development.
OECD Reviews of Tertiary Education: Spain 2009
Report
OECD Reviews of Tertiary Education
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
21 December 2009
-
21 December 2009
-
21 December 2009
-
21 December 2009
-
5 March 2009
-
5 March 2009
-
10 October 2008
-
16 September 2008
Related publications
-
Country note27 June 2024
-
24 June 2024
-
24 June 2024
-
Country note20 June 2024
-
Country note18 June 2024
-
5 June 2024
-
26 March 2024
-
15 December 2023