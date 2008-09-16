Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Tertiary Education for the Knowledge Society

Volume 1 and Volume 2
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264046535-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Reviews of Tertiary Education
Download PDF

Select a language

English
magyar

Cite this content as:

OECD (2008), Tertiary Education for the Knowledge Society: Volume 1 and Volume 2, OECD Reviews of Tertiary Education, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264046535-en.
Go to top