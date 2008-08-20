Skip to main content
OECD Reviews of Tertiary Education: Iceland 2008

Report

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264039216-en
Authors
Guy Neave, Paulo Santiago, Susana Borrás, Jørgen Gulddahl Rasmussen, Roger Smyth, Thomas Weko
Tags
OECD Reviews of Tertiary Education
Cite this content as:

Neave, G. et al. (2008), OECD Reviews of Tertiary Education: Iceland 2008, OECD Reviews of Tertiary Education, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264039216-en.
