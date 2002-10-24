Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

OECD Reviews of Regulatory Reform: United Kingdom 2002

Challenges at the Cutting Edge
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264199255-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Reviews of Regulatory Reform
Download PDF

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

OECD (2002), OECD Reviews of Regulatory Reform: United Kingdom 2002: Challenges at the Cutting Edge, OECD Reviews of Regulatory Reform, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264199255-en.
Go to top