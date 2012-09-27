OECD Reviews of Regulatory Reform: Indonesia 2012

The OECD Review of Regulatory Reform in Indonesia focuses on the administrative and institutional arrangements for ensuring that regulations are effective and efficient. It covers the medium term macroeconomic linkages with regulatory policy; of institutional and procedural arrangements for regulatory policy and governance; non-tariff barriers and behind the border constraints to market openness; competition policy in relation to infrastructure; and budgetary and governance arrangements for the management of Public Private Partnerships (PPP). A specific emphasis has been given to the challenges of decentralization for improving connectivity across the Indonesian archipelago and regulatory obstacles in the areas of ports rail and shipping.