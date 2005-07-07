This book describes the strengths and weaknesses of the Mexican health system in terms of access to health care, quality of care, efficiency of supply of services and the financial sustainability of the system. The report also evaluates reforms to the system with particular emphasis on the recently-introduced System of Social Protection in Health ("Sistema de Protección Social en Salud") and assesses remaining policy challenges facing the Mexican Authorities.
OECD Reviews of Health Systems: Mexico 2005
Report
OECD Reviews of Health Systems
Abstract
