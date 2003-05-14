How can the performance of the Korean health care system be improved? How have the July 2000 health sector reforms affected performance? This book investigates a set of policy challenges concerning the type of government interventions that are needed to promote health systems objectives in a mixed public-private context.
OECD Reviews of Health Care Systems: Korea 2003
Report
OECD Reviews of Health Systems
Abstract
