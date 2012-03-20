OECD's review of investment policy in Zambia reviews the country's investment policy, investment promotion and facilitation, trade and competition policy, tax policy, corporate governance, policies for promoting responsible business conduct, infrastructure development and other aspects of the policy framework for investment.
OECD Investment Policy Reviews: Zambia 2012
Report
OECD Investment Policy Reviews
Abstract
