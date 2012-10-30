The Investment Policy Review examines Tunisia’s investment regime and how it has influenced investor decisions, as well as its shortcomings under the former political regime. It reflects on developments after the 2011 revolution which opened the way for enhanced reforms on investment, including the preparation of a new Investment Code. The new authorities also show commitments to enhance responsible business conduct and to improve the investment framework in support of a green economy. In recognition of recent efforts to enhance its investment climate, Tunisia became the 44th country to adhere to the OECD Declaration on International Investment and Multinational Enterprises. As an adherent to the Declaration, Tunisia commits to providing national treatment to foreign investors – within the limits of the legal restrictions mentioned in the Review – and to promoting responsible business conduct, in line with the OECD Guidelines on Multinational Enterprises, including through the establishment of a National Contact Point. In turn, the country benefits from similar assurances from other adherents to treat Tunisian investors fairly.
OECD Investment Policy Reviews: Tunisia 2012
Report
OECD Investment Policy Reviews
Abstract
