OECD Investment Policy Reviews: Russian Federation 2008

In 2007, Russia’s international investment flows reached record highs, making Russia one of the world’s largest recipients and sources of FDI. Russia's potential for attracting even more international investment can be improved by strengthening beneficial competition and offering additional opportunities for investment. Disseminating international standard business practices among Russian firms can also boost the country's creditworthiness and reliability as inward and outward investors. Based on the OECD's Policy Framework for Investment, the overview of Russia's energy investment policy identifies different policies critical for coping with the country's huge energy investment needs and sector-specific challenges.